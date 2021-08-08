Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 286,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

