Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

