Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,513 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.