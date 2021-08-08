Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

BOSSY stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

