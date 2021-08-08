Morgan Stanley Sells 219,543 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,439 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 219,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 681.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,283 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 253.1% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,076 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

