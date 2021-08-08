Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $57.94 on Friday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

