MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

