Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%.

NYSE MSI traded up $6.25 on Friday, hitting $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $231.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.12.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.