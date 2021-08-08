mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Survey

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.71 -$14.09 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for mPhase Technologies and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.