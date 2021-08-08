Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 1,029,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

