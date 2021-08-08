Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $21.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

