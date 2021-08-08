Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman Acquires 86,206 Shares

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.