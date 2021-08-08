Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

MYE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

