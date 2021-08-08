Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,955.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $41,955.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.88 or 0.00817619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00098318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.