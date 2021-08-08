Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Cap of $20.49 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and $14,680.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,703.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01284381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00341177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00130881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

