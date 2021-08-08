National Bank Financial Comments on National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NESR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

