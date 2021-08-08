National Bank Financial Increases Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

