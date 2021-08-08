National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.73.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.15. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

