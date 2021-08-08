National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.07. 360,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

