National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

