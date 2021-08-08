Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

