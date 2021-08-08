Neil Manser Sells 48,146 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Neil Manser bought 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser bought 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser acquired 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.10. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

DLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

