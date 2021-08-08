Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 877,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

