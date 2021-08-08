Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Neogen worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,983. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

