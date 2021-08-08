NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

