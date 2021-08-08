New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $461.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

