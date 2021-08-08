New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NTAP opened at $82.17 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.