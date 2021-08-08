New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,128,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

