New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Duke Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $51.13 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

