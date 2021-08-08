New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,638,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

