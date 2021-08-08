New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

