New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,600 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.