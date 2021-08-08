New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,103. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.