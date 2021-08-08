New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.
NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,103. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.