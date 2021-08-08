News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

NWSA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 5,298,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40. News has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Get News alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.