News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

NWSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40. News has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

