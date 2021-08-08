News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.
NWSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40. News has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
About News
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.