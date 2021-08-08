NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

