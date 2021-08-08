NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

