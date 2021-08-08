NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $264,784.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00129702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.50 or 0.99758465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00790459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,299,848 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

