NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.57 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.
NICE traded down $7.96 on Friday, hitting $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.18. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.