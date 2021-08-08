NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.57 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NICE traded down $7.96 on Friday, hitting $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.18. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

