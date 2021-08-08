NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $328.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $320.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

