NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.26-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $274.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.18. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

