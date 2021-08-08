Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.01. Nkarta shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $5,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

