NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NMI were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NMI by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.