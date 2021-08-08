Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 928,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

