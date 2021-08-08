Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 928,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

