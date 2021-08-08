Nord/LB Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €76.55 ($90.06) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.73.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

