Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

