NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €44.28 ($52.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

