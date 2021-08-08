Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.