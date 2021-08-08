Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

